DENVER (KDVR) — After being closed for more than a week due to a lack of hot water and heat from a failed boiler, AdventHealth Porter is back open.

AdventHealth Porter, a hospital in Denver, said it reopened its doors for all acute and emergency clinical services at 7 a.m. Elective procedures will resume on Monday, Nov. 13.

On Oct. 30, the boiler failed after a cold snap, and patients had to be transported to nearby facilities.

According to the hospital, two permanent operational boilers and a temporary boiler are back online. The hospital spent the past few days testing the boilers to ensure they functioned.

Only 15 patients were transferred back to AdventHealth Porter, while the other patients who were transferred out have been discharged.

“In partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and other state agencies, we have ensured all quality and safety measures have been met before reopening,” said AdventHealth Porter.

The hospital expects to ramp up its services quickly, as they have a full schedule through the holidays.