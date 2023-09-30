DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora investigated a crash Friday night that killed a 5-year-old and a 43-year-old and injured three other people in the Expo Park neighborhood.

According to police, the crash was near the intersection of South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue around 6 p.m.

A Dodge Charger was northbound on South Havana Street when it struck a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee that was attempting to turn left onto Exposition Avenue.

The impact of the crash pushed the Jeep 100 feet north into a drainage retention wall.

The 43-year-old driver and a 5-year-old passenger died on the scene. Two other passengers, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, were taken to a local hospital but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 21-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of Friday night, his condition was unknown.

Investigators said speed and drug intoxication were suspected contributing factors in the crash.

According to police, the two deaths were the 53rd and 54th traffic-related deaths of 2023.