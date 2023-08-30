DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo‘s family grew a bit bigger on Sunday night when Eirina, a Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her newborn. Starting Wednesday, you can see the baby.

Eirina’s claim to fame began in April when the zoo’s animal care and health team discovered an unusual cure for her morning sickness. Animal Care Specialist Cindy Cossaboon gave Eirina the same tea that she drank when she was pregnant with her daughter, according to the Denver Zoo.

Mom and newborn orangutan (Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Mom and baby at zoo (Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Mom holding baby orangutan (Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Orangutan at Denver Zoo (Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Mom and baby orangutan (Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of the loss of their habitat, illegal hunting and black-market pet trade.

This newborn marks the first of Eirina’s offspring since she received a breeding recommendation as part of the Sumatran Orangutan Species Survival Plan.

The zoo’s animal care and health teams report that the gender of the baby is believed to be female and the name is yet to be determined.

On Aug. 27, the zoo reported both mom and baby were healthy and living in the Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama. Eirina and her baby can be seen bonding in their habitat starting Wednesday.