Adoptions are up but some animals are still waiting a long time for a home, is one right for you?

Cheeky still waiting for his forever home at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – It is hard to say why some pets get adopted in days and others take months or years.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley reports because of the spread of COVID-19 they have had to cut back on volunteers and cancel critical fundraisers, including one they would typically hold on Thanksgiving.

The pandemic also means fewer people get out to the shelters, leaving some pets behind without a forever home.





Cheeky (left) Carson (Middle) Abbot (Right)

Cheeky (left) has been patiently waiting for his “furever” home at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley for 195 days, through most of the pandemic. Carson (middle) survived cancer, an amputation and is still loving life. Abbot (right) is a special adoption, please email info@hsspv.org or call (303) 703-2938, he is not on the shelter website.





Brad Pitt (left) Olivia (Middle) Dexter (right)

Brad Pitt (left) is a sweet 2-year-old who was found as a stray, Olivia (middle) is a tail-wagging boxer mix and Dexter (right) is another sweet stray, he’s about 5 years old.





Haku (Left) Bea (Middle) Lonnie (Right)

Haku (left) is a bouncy puppy, Bea (middle) likes to sneak in shy kisses and Lonnie (right) is a big, friendly puppy.

Go to Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, call 303-703-2938 or email info@hsspv.org to ask about any of the animals.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley also has 20 cats, ranging from kittens to seniors, available for adoption.