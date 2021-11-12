Adopted daughter accused in murder of missing 81-year-old dad

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The daughter of a Lakewood 81-year-old who police say was murdered said his accusedThe daughter of a Lakewood 81-year-old who police say was murdered said his accused killers were the man’s adopted daughter and her boyfriend. killers were the man’s adopted daughter and her boyfriend.

Gail Wilson’s daughter talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Friday.

“Daddy did not deserve this. To see he was thrown away like trash was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. This whole thing has been utterly shocking,” Katelyn Anton said.

“I’m hopeless and devastated because my best friend is gone,” Anton said.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, evidence from street cameras shows “unknown suspects” driving Wilson’s vehicle into downtown Denver around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The photos show items in the bed of the truck that police do not believe Wilson would have been hauling.

“These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York sometime between 3:00pm-5:00pm on 10/31/21,” police said in a press release.

Wilson’s truck was found Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Denver. According to police, the hamper, black garbage bags and carpet were gone.

Lakewood detectives arrested 35-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Perez and 25-year-old Savannah Nicole Wilson on Nov. 11 without incident. Perez is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and Wilson is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.

Anton said that Savannah Wilson is one of Gail’s adopted daughters. She said that by blood, she is a great niece to Gail, but when Savannah was 10 months old, Gail and his wife adopted her.

“She’s a daughter. She’s my little sister,” Anton said.

Anton said Gail and Savannah visited her up in Billings, Montana, over the summer. She said there were no issues or concerns that would lead her to think Savannah would be involved in their father’s death.

“If you asked me point blank, do you think Savannah would have done this? There is nothing that would prepare me to say yes, but the evidence and facts are going to be what proves what happened and you can’t change that,” Anton said.

According to Anton, both Perez and Savannah moved in with Gail in June.

“He is her boyfriend. I met him once at my mother’s memorial. I don’t really know him or anything about him,” Anton said.

Anton said Gail was a wonderful dad who would do anything for anyone. She said he always gave peole grace with mistakes and always looked ahead to the future.

The family is anxiously awaiting answers from investigators to learn exactly what happened to Gail.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Lakewood Police at 303-763-6800.