DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Buffalo Days to a rodeo to a music festival, and more. There is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, temperatures will be in the low 80s. The Pinpoint Weather Team said afternoon thunderstorm chances in Denver range from 20-30%.

Here is a look at 10 things to do this weekend across our state:

  1. 75th Annual Buffalo Days in Grand Lake– Friday-Sunday
  2. The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
  3. Butterflies at Chatfield Farms– Through Sept. 5
  4. BOULDER Creek Hometown Festival– Friday-Sunday
  5. Back in the Saddle Triple J Rodeo– Saturday
  6. Mountain Town Music Festival– Saturday
  7. 1950s Prom– Saturday
  8. Adoptable puppies, yoga and wine– Sunday
  9. Denver Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video– Sunday
  10. Makers Market- Sunday

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.