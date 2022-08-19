DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Buffalo Days to a rodeo to a music festival, and more. There is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, temperatures will be in the low 80s. The Pinpoint Weather Team said afternoon thunderstorm chances in Denver range from 20-30%.
Here is a look at 10 things to do this weekend across our state:
- 75th Annual Buffalo Days in Grand Lake– Friday-Sunday
- The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
- Butterflies at Chatfield Farms– Through Sept. 5
- BOULDER Creek Hometown Festival– Friday-Sunday
- Back in the Saddle Triple J Rodeo– Saturday
- Mountain Town Music Festival– Saturday
- 1950s Prom– Saturday
- Adoptable puppies, yoga and wine– Sunday
- Denver Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video– Sunday
- Makers Market- Sunday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.