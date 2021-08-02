Adeline Gray wins silver in Tokyo

Silver medalist USA’s Adeline Maria Gray poses on the podium after the women’s freestyle 76kg wrestling competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – A veteran Denver Police officer says he could not be prouder of his daughter who won a silver medal in women’s wrestling in the Olympics Monday morning.

Friends, family, neighbors and of course mom and dad had an Olympic watch party Monday morning for Adeline Gray.

“We had like 16+ people coming over, in the morning, so we got up around 4 a.m.,” said George Gray.

It was around 6:15 a.m. when the Gray family realized that their daughter Adeline Gray had won her first Olympic medal.

“We were obviously disappointed that it wasn’t gold, but the silver medal. We were ecstatic that she is bringing home hardware,” said Gray.

Adeline battled German wrestler Aline Rotter-Focken for the gold and lost.

“I mean, this is the Olympics and the fact that she has an Olympic medal is amazing,” said Donna Gray.

“Silver is a little harder just because that’s the only opponent on that stand that’s lost. Everybody else has won,” said George Gray.

At 30 years old, Adeline is a five-time world champion wrestler. This was not her first rodeo.

“She has been around a long time, she has had a lot of success and she does know you have to show up on that day to win it, and she has been good at that,” said George Gray.

There is also something else Adeline Gray wants to be good at, motherhood.

“I am thrilled about that one, I want a grandbaby. Four girls and no grandbabies yet,” said Donna Gray.

Congratulations Adeline Gray.