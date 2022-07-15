Police are looking for additional victims of James Baird in a continued peeping incident. Courtesy: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are working to identify additional victims in a series of peeping incidents.

According to police, on June 8, detectives arrested 48-year-old James Walter Baird of Lakewood after he was accused of watching members of a family in their home along Mariposa Avenue. The family’s game camera captured him sexually touching himself while watching a young girl shower.

Police reported multiple incidents of this happening on May 8, May 12, May 15, May 25, June 4 and June 8.

Baird was charged with the following:

Invasion of privacy

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Third-degree trespassing

According to police, additional charges are pending and Baird was later released on $10,000 bond.

Now, detectives have released new findings of additional video and photographic evidence of other victims. Police have released the following images and are asking anyone who may recognize anything in the photos to contact Detective Garretson at GarretsonD@bouldercolorado.gov.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize anything from these photos to contact detectives. (Photo: City of Boulder)

Police are asking anyone who may recognize anything from these photos to contact detectives. (Photo: City of Boulder)

Police are asking anyone who may recognize anything from these photos to contact detectives. (Photo: City of Boulder)

Anyone who has information but wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.