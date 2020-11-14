Additional parts of Rocky Mountain National Park to reopen Saturday following closure due to fire

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Additional portions of Rocky Mountain National Park are set to reopen Saturday. They had been closed since Oct. 22 due to the massive East Troublesome Fire, which burned about 30,000 acres within the park’s boundaries. The burned area comprises about 9% of the park’s total area.

Overall, the East Troublesome Fire has scorched 193,812 acres, making it the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Starting Saturday, U.S. Highway 36 will reopen past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station.

On the east side of the park, Trail Ridge Road is open to Many Parks Curve.

“The ongoing road construction project between Beaver Meadows Entrance Station and Deer Ridge Junction will continue again on Monday, November 16; visitors should expect up to 20-minute delays from 7 am to 5 pm,” park officials said in an update.

On the west side of the park, the East Inlet and East Shore trails have reopened.

The west side of the park remains closed past the Grand Lake Entrance, as does the North Inlet and Sun Valley trails.

Other areas that remain temporarily closed include: Bear Lake Road, Upper Beaver Meadows Road, the North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails.

“Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall,” officials said.

Earlier this month, Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge and US Highway 34 through the Fall River Entrance to Many Parks Curve and Endovalley Road all reopened.

Wintery weather is expected in the mountains this weekend, which could lead officials to close roads within RMNP.