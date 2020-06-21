Additional parking enforcement set to resume in Denver residential neighborhoods

DENVER (KDVR) – Neighbors in northwest Denver fear a lack of parking enforcement is putting their safety at risk.

Where Elliot Street meets 28th, residents see a pattern with parking.

“Every day I can come out here and count on someone parking too close to the fire hydrant,” resident Debra Shatford said.

The other day, Shatford decided to count and capture the situation herself.

“I captured seven different street violations just on the front and the side of my house,” she said. “People parked in the front of the fire hydrant, people parked in the no parking zones, people blocking driveways and alleyways and people storing their trailers and stuff in the street.”

FOX31 Problem Solvers went to see the situation days later and spotted several of the same violations, some with different cars.

“This is obviously illegal or not something you should be doing because that’s troublesome,” resident Grace Long said.

Residents say new development over the last year has been straining the parking system. However, in the last few weeks, they’ve seen the situation worsen as stay-at-home orders are lifted and people start to resume more normal routines.

“Now our street sweeper can’t sweep because the block is full of cars,” Shatford said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the city of Denver about their enforcement along this intersection. A representative sent a Right of Way Enforcement agent to the area the same day.

According to the city, COVID -19 caused a halt in a lot of enforcement activity.

Some meter and permit enforcement resumed on June 1, however, starting July 1, enforcement for street sweeping and 72-hour parking limits will resume as well.

Shatford hopes residents and agents stay on top of the hydrant situation specifically moving forward.

“It makes me feel very concerned if my house caught on fire, we don’t want to waste time,” she said.

Shatford brought her and other neighbor’s concerns to City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval’s office. She and the city’s parking enforcement team recommend residents report parking concerns to Right-of-Way Enforcement (ROWE) dispatch line at 720-913-1600.

You can also send an email to parking.operations@denvergov.org.

Here is the city’s full list of changes for Parking Enforcement During COVID.