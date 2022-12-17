DENVER (KDVR) — After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday.

According to the City and County of Denver, the city is providing daily updates in order to support migrant sheltering and support.

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, 76 migrants arrived overnight in Denver. That puts the total number of migrants served in the city since Dec. 9 at approximately 872.

On Thursday, Hancock issued an emergency declaration.

“This influx of migrants, the unanticipated nature of their arrival and our current space and staffing challenges have put an immense strain on city resources, to the level where they are on the verge of reaching a breaking point at this time,” Hancock said.

Hancock said the declaration would help secure resources to support the migrants.

Shelters are currently at 66% capacity. According to the city, the shelters have 552 occupants and can hold a max of 840 people.

Hancock asked that nonprofits and volunteers go to the Office of Emergency Management’s website and find out how to help.

A drop-off location for physical donations was set up by the city at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios at 5525 W. Warren Ave. The church will accept donations Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.