DENVER (KDVR) — Overdose deaths jumped 27% in 2021 from the year before in Colorado, with 1,881 people dying from drug overdoses in the state.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, stakeholders and treatment advocates are sharing resources to help people struggling with addiction. Speakers from Denver Health’s Center for Addiction Medicine and people with addiction experience will host an event at Denver Health Tuesday to spread awareness.

Narcan and fentanyl testing strips will be provided to people at the event along with demonstrations on how to use both.

