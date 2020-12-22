Add light-sculpture viewing to your downtown Denver visit

Lumoncis Light Sculpture exhibit, at the Understudy Gallery. 14th St. and Stout in the Denver Theatre District. (Credit: Third Dune Productions)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection exhibit is a creative stop on this year’s downtown holiday light-viewing journey.

Photos courtesy of Third Dune Productions.

The concept for this free exhibit was developed by the founders of Lumonics, Mel and Dorothy Tanner.

“A total art installation that fosters a state of comfort, relaxation and creativity,” is the reason the Lumonics Mind Spa was created, according to Barry Raphael the publicist for Lumonics.

The exhibit is on view until Jan. 30 from the windows of the Understudy Gallery at 14th Street and Stout Street in Denver’s Theatre District.

Lumonics Mind Spa can be seen anytime, but is best viewed after dark.

Lumonics has been selected as the opening exhibit of Meow Wolf Denver‘s Convergence Street Gallery, showcasing the work of light art pioneers Dorothy and Mel Tanner.

Meow Wolf Denver is planning to open in the fall of 2021.