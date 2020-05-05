Woman charged after allegedly leaking Letecia Stauch’s arrest affidavit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County woman is charged with misdemeanor criminal misconduct after she allegedly leaked Letecia Stauch’s arrest affidavit to a website that tracks crimes.

Sherie Farstveet, 53, is due in court on July 6. If found guilty, she faces up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Farstveet released the 32-page document “knowing that the affidavit had not been made public.”

The leak occurred April 2.

The affidavit provided a number of new details about the arrest of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, at their home near Colorado Springs.

When contacted Tuesday afternoon, Farstveet told FOX31 and Channel 2 she has no comment.