DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a situation with a barricaded subject ended peacefully Sunday after several hours of negotiating.

ACSO said it started with a dispute between two roommates. Deputies responded early Sunday to the scene near 83rd Place and Exploradore Calle.

There, ACSO said deputies negotiated with a barricaded man for a peaceful conclusion.

Everyone was evacuated from the residence, and no one was injured. SWAT responded and continued the negotiations.

ACSO said the situation safely concluded around 10:30 a.m. after the man willingly exited the house and was taken into custody.