DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a situation with a barricaded subject ended peacefully Sunday after several hours of negotiating.

ACSO said it started with a dispute between two roommates. Deputies responded early Sunday to the scene near 83rd Place and Exploradore Calle.

There, ACSO said deputies negotiated with a barricaded man for a peaceful conclusion.

  • The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a SWAT situation was resolved peacefully after hours of negotiating with a barricaded man. (Adams County Sheriff's Office)
Everyone was evacuated from the residence, and no one was injured. SWAT responded and continued the negotiations.

ACSO said the situation safely concluded around 10:30 a.m. after the man willingly exited the house and was taken into custody.