DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT situation Saturday morning was peacefully resolved.

Deputies had responded to a potential hostage situation that began early in the morning. The victim was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The incident was first reported at 5:35 a.m. in the 6500 block of Perry Street.

Adams County said that several parties were taken into custody for questioning.