THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – At an Adams County high school, students are learning how to build homes and, they say, build a brighter future for homeless young adults.

It all started as a school project by FutureForward at Washington Square construction instructor Aaron Cooper.

“To give the students real-world experience where they can learn how to do electrical, plumbing, HVAC, turn it into a project, turn it into a home,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s kids learned how to build a tiny home, from the wheels up.

“All the finished work you see here they did that as well so all the skills they learned are relevant to the industry,” Cooper said.

As the tiny home took shape for the students at Future Forward, so did an idea.

“So Aaron came to us and said, ‘I really want to build a tiny house, I think it would be a great experience for my students.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we do you one better, why don’t we build a village for the kids in our district who are unhoused?” Shannon Hancock, the Five Star Education Foundation Executive Director, said.

Now the not so tiny home is actually the first of five tiny homes to be built by Cooper’s students. It will act as a safe space, a home base, for young adults to transition from homelessness to a productive, self-supporting life.

Like Hancock said, “Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home.”