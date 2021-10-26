Adams County starts exit plan for leaving Tri-County Health Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County of Board of Commissioners will take feedback Tuesday on its decision to leave the Tri-County Health Department at its regularly scheduled public hearing.

The move comes soon after Douglas County decided to leave the health department, forcing Arapahoe County and Adams County to start their own health departments.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Adams County Board of Commissioners plans to vote on a resolution formalizing its intent to leave the Tri County Health Dept., officials say.

County leaders say Adams County will stay with Tri-County through the rest of 2021, and its new health department will be in place by January. Officials say there will be no disruption in services during the transition.