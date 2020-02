ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 29-year-old Lester Arce-Castro who cut off his GPS ankle monitor in the area of 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday.

Arce-Castro was originally charged with second degree burglary, harassment, stalking, domestic violence, DUI, protection order violation and violation bail bond conditions.

If any person has any information about this individual, they are asked to call 911.