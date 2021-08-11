Adams County deputy shoots, kills 1 in area of 70th and Pecos

SkyFOX over the scene where an Adams County deputy shot and killed someone on Aug. 11, 2021. (KDVR)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy shot and killed someone Wednesday evening in the area of West 70th Avenue and Pecos Street.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who opened fire was part of a multi-jurisdiction task force that was conducting surveillance on a male suspect around 5 p.m.

Heavy police presence in the area of 70th and Pecos. Officer Involved Shooting – avoid this area. Gathering info still. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 11, 2021

When the task force tried to make contact with the suspect, he fled on foot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy shot and killed the suspect when they found he was armed with a handgun.

There were no other injuries or suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation was causing traffic delays.

