Adams County Sheriff’s deputy injured in pursuit on I-70

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured during a pursuit following a robbery on Saturday, ACSO said.

Deputies responded to a robbery in the 5800 block of Broadway when the suspects fled the scene, according to ASCO.

A pursuit ensued on Interstate 70 and ended around Havana Street with a collision. One deputy was treated for minor injuries after the incident, ASCO reported.

Deputies said the suspects, a male and a female, have been taken into custody.

ACSO said to avoid the area east of Havana Street on I-70 during the investigation.