Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant guilty of sexually assaulting co-worker

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Adams County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was convicted of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact on Monday.

Michael Benson, 34, was found guilty of the sexual misconduct charges that occurred toward a civilian while working with her at the jail from February to July of 2018. The victim testified that Benson spent a lot of time with her and made inappropriate jokes and comments to her. His behavior became more aggressive over time which led to the assault and unlawful sexual contact, she testified.

Internal affairs learned of the incidents and contacted the victim in September 2018. An investigation was launched and Benson was fired from the sheriff’s office.

“Mr. Benson used his position of power to force himself upon a subordinate and sexually assault her,” District Attorney Brian Mason said. “Such a crime is outrageous on its face, but it is particularly reprehensible coming from a Sheriff’s Deputy. We will not tolerate this behavior. My office will prosecute those who commit these crimes without fear or favor, including when it occurs in a jail by a member of law enforcement. I applaud the victim for her courage in coming forward and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

The victim said she was afraid to speak out as she was trying to get into the academy to become an ACSO deputy and thought it would impede her ability to get accepted.

Benson’s sentencing hearing is set for April 7.