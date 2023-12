DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a deputy had died in a crash in Weld County while off-duty.

“We rise to an undeniable coldness this morning, a reminder we’ve lost another member of the Sheriff’s Office,” ACSO said Monday. “We encourage you all to embrace your loved ones a little tighter today. Treasure every second you have with them, for these moments are what truly matter.”

The crash was under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.