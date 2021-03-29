Adam’s County Sheriff asking for information on drive-by shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information in a Saturday morning drive-by shooting.
Deputies responded to reports of shots fired into a home in the 6200 block of Federal Boulevard about 5:10 a.m. Saturday. No one was shot.
A suspect fired several shots from a vehicle at a residence and fled the scene.
Witness and people who live in the home have been interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at: 720-322-1202 with information. To leave an anonymous tip call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867.