Adam’s County Sheriff asking for information on drive-by shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information in a Saturday morning drive-by shooting.

Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 6200 blk. of Federal Blvd. on March 27th, 2021 at approx.5:10 a.m



Please read the below crime alert.



Please call the ACSO Detective Division or @CrimeStoppersCO (720) 913-STOP with any tips or information. pic.twitter.com/Q8zNWVOccD — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) March 29, 2021

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired into a home in the 6200 block of Federal Boulevard about 5:10 a.m. Saturday. No one was shot.

A suspect fired several shots from a vehicle at a residence and fled the scene.

Witness and people who live in the home have been interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at: 720-322-1202 with information. To leave an anonymous tip call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867.