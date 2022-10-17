ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Neighbors along Dakin Street are still emotional and frightened days after a house party shooting that left one person dead and seven others hurt.

One of those neighbors, Marybeth Oberle, is still reeling with the emotions. We spoke to another neighbor Saturday whose home was hit by the gunfire and Oberle said she’s scared because it could have easily been her home.

“I don’t want to say that I’m scared, but I have grandkids and if I had to call my family and say someone was hurt here … Oh my gosh,” she said.

Oberle has lived the majority of her life here, raised her children here and now they’re thinking about moving.

“We’ve lived in this neighborhood for 40 years and it’s just so disappointing that it’s kind of degraded into this,” Oberle said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a blue Tahoe seen in Ring camera video across from the house party. The SUV drove by three times throughout the night before the shooting started.

Blue Tahoe allegedly involved in deadly house party shooting

One of those injured was 16-year-old Joanie Bodnar, who is still hospitalized. Her father said every day for her is harder and is taking a large toll. The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses.

Oberle said she’s seen police activity at the home before which would align with FOX31’s investigation into the homeowner Davina Rodriguez. Just last year she was charged with child abuse, assault, domestic violence, property damage and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

ACSO is asking anyone with information about the blue Tahoe or anything to do with the house party or shooting to please come forward.