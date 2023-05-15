ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County said 28 roads were still shut down on Monday after days of rain caused flooding and damage.

They are warning people not to go around the barricades. Many roads are still covered with water and others have been heavily damaged or washed out.

FOX31 got a close look at one of those washed-out roads at East 48th Avenue and Strasburg Road. The road was under 4 feet of water at one time after the rains moved through last week.

The road is in a rural area north of Strasburg. FOX31 was told farmers reported up to 6 inches of rain falling in the area in a short period of time.

At one point, swift-water rescuers had to be called to help a person stranded in the rushing waters. It’s the reason Adams County Public Works crews are asking people to obey road closed signs.

“When we first closed this road, it looked like there were only 2 or 3 inches of water on it. I know what it does to this road, so we closed the road down. Once the water subsided, we saw that we had this kind of damage,” Adams County Public Works District Manager David Tuttles said. “So people need to be aware of the ‘road closed’ signs. It might only look like a couple of inches, but then you have a 5- to 6-foot dropoff.”

It is not clear how long it will take to get this fixed.

There are many other roads still closed in Adams County, and they may need just as much work too.