BYERS, Colo. (KDVR) — Just north of the Adams County town of Byers, County Road 2 looked more like a river Thursday.

Huge portions of the road had been washed out after unprecedented rain in the county.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” public works manager Matt Fightmaster said. “This has been the longest, wettest spring that I’ve seen in the 20 years in this industry that I’ve been doing it.”

Fightmaster’s crews have been working around the clock trying to prioritize damage across the region, with multiple closures now in place. He said the continuous rain has made it difficult to assess or repair some of the damage.

“If we can’t get it to dry out, then it just delays that process sometimes,” he said. “Until we can get to the bottom of that water and inspect it, it’s tough to tell, but there usually is a decent amount of damage there.”

He said it’s far too early to know how much the repairs will cost the county, considering new damage reports are still coming in every week. Most of the damage is on rural, country roads, but Fightmaster knows there’s still an impact on those who use them.

“Some failures can take a few hours depending on the failure, and some can take months, so it really is going to be a long-standing issue,” Fightmaster said.

Road closures in Adams County

The following closures remain in place in Adams County:

72nd Ave. from Byers Calhoun Rd. to 88th Ave.

15th Ave. from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

168th Ave. from Mimosa Rd. to Leader Rd.

E. 112th Ave. from Tower Rd. to Third Creek

For more information on the road closures, call 303-853-7137.