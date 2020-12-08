Adams County remains under curfew, Level Red restrictions until Jan. 7

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County residents remain under a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly and stay at Level Red on the COVID dial, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) announced Monday.

The Adams County public health order will be extended another 30 days, until Jan. 7. Everyone except essential workers need to be off all public streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., TCHD said.

“With what are still the highest case rates in the Metro area, the threat of further hospitalizations and deaths is very real in Adams County,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “The science is clear. There is no doubt that mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, and limiting any small or large gatherings reduce the spread of the virus so that we can return to a strong economy and a normal life.”

According to TCHD, as of Monday, there were 32,677 known positive COVID cases in Adams County. The test positivity rate is 14.5%, far above the 5% public health officials say is needed to contain the virus.

TCHD said modeling suggests 2.7% of Adams County residents are currently infected with COVID.

Additionally, hospitalizations are rising rapidly, with the admission rate six times higher now than it was in early September and ahead of the springtime surge rates.

“At this critical point in the pandemic we have to balance the health of our residents and our hospital system, while keeping our economy stable and people fed and housed. The newly passed $300 million relief package for Colorado residents will provide assistance for small businesses, child care, non-profits, and landlords and families,” said Emma Pinter, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair.

According to the public health order, spectators are not allowed at any sporting events, including Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) games.

The curfew applies to all public places within the county.

Restaurants must be closed to the public during the curfew hours but can continue offering curbside and delivery services.

Read the full public health order on TCHD’s website.