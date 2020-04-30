Adams County receives $90 million in CARES funding

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County says they have received $90 million from the federal government under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

The county will distribute 45 percent of the allocated funds to municipalities that were ineligible to receive direct funding under the CARES act.

“Cities and counties are truly on the front line of dealing with this pandemic and this funding will help Adams County and our municipal partners rise to the occasion to meet the needs of their communities as we all work together to defeat the virus and maintain services critical to our residents,” said Board Chair Emma Pinter.

Adams County leadership says they will release specific details of the distribution formula and the amount of CARES funding each municipality will receive within a week.

“As we do on so many issues, we worked directly with our partners in the municipalities to finalize the approach we will present to the board,” said County Manager Raymond Gonzales. “We believe allocating these funds using an equitable formula reflects the spirit and intent of the federal legislation.”

The funding cannot be used to cover projected revenue loss, however, it can be used to cover COVID-19 public health emergency expenses related to medical needs, public health, public safety and compliance with public health measures.