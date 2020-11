COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing senior who suffers from dementia and has a seizure disorder.

Juvenal Holguin-Hinojos, 64, was last seen in the 8500 block of Ulster Street in Commerce City around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Holguin-Hinojos was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with hood, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

If you see him, call 911 or the Adams County Sherif’s Office at 303-287-7453.