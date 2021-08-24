Adams County opting out of Tri-County mask mandate for children

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County commissioners voted to opt out of the Tri-County Health Department’s COVID-19 mask requirement for children ages 2 to 11 in schools and childcare facilities.

Under the TCHD mandate, masks are required for children ages 2 to 11 and everyone working and interacting with them indoors at schools and childcare facilities. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to have a face covering at all public indoor settings, as well.

“I do believe in masks; however, this particular health order is flawed and for that reason we are opting out of the public health order for masks,” Adams County Commissioner Eva J. Henry, board chair said. “County commissioners have never given directives to school boards as they are a separate elected body and locally controlled, and I believe our State Board of Education and local boards make the best decisions for their communities and our children.”

The decision will now be left up to each individual school district to implement a mask mandate or not.