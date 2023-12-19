DENVER (KDVR) — An Adams County man will serve life in prison after a jury found the 62-year-old guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his brother after a nine-day jury trial that ended on Dec. 7.

Kenneth Sargent was sentenced on Dec. 19 to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This was a horrific and tragic case,” said District Attorney Brian Mason in a release. “The defendant used a sword — in broad daylight — to take the life of his brother. I appreciate the hard work of my team on this difficult case. My thoughts are and will continue to be with the family who had to endure a level of pain and suffering that is truly impossible to comprehend.”

DA: Brother was stabbed through the heart

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the murder charge stems from events on Jun 26, 2021. According to a neighbor who witnessed the dispute, Kenneth was arguing with his brother, Roy Sargent, on the front porch of a home on 118th Place in Westminster.

During the dispute, Kenneth “pulled out a large sword,” and began attacking Roy. According to the DA’s office, Kenneth stabbed his brother once in the heart and arm.

The neighbor who called 911 provided aid to Roy, but he quickly lost consciousness, according to a DA press release. First responders arrived on scene and transported Roy to a local hospital where he later died.

Kenneth remained in the home in a standoff with police before eventually surrendering, when he was taken into custody.

According to the neighbor who called 911, Kenneth told Roy, “I’m going to kill you.”

Kenneth had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the first-degree murder charge before the trial.