ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A landlord in Adams County said she was number 100 on a list of property owners needing help with evictions.

Repairs are ongoing at Jo Oliver’s rental property where the last tenants were recently evicted for not paying rent.

Oliver says it’s been a difficult process. She’s lost three months of rent and has had to pay for repairs, movers and court costs.

All together, Oliver has lost around $9,000.

“This type of loss is very difficult. I still have bills whether I have the place rented or not, and it was $71 a day I was losing,” said Oliver.

Oliver has learned she is one of many landlords needing help with evictions, and the sheriff’s office is the agency that can help.

Senior Deputy Ahmad Terry says since the eviction moratorium ended, eviction rates are now slowly approaching pre-COVID numbers.

Data from the Adams County Sheriff’s Offices shows that in January 2020, the office’s team executed 108 evictions. In January 2021, that shrank to 50 evictions; However, January 2022 saw 94.

“It takes a lot of juggling within our civil unit,” said Terry.

The deputy says landlords have to follow an established procedure, and deputies must wait at least 10 days before the writ can be executed.

Terry says it’s a tough situation all the way around.

“It’s tough on us as we don’t like putting people out. At the same time, we understand that there are some property owners whose lives depend on that income.”