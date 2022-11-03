ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adam’s County Clerk and Recorder’s Office intercepted a ballot that had a suspicious substance on it.

According to the clerk and recorder’s office, a clerk who noticed the suspicious ballot reported it to Thornton Police Department, the sheriff’s office and the FBI. The ballot is now being re-tested for an unknown chemical substance.

According to Adams County, the ballot has been marked as received so another ballot can not be issued and used for double voting.

The ballot is being held until results come back, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment should have results by Monday.

According to the county, if the substance is harmless the vote will be counted, if it is harmful they will mark the ballot as damaged and reissue a new one.

Adams County will hold a live press conference discussing the suspicious ballot. FOX31 will livestream the conference in the above player at 11 a.m.