ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A house party in Adams County turned deadly Sunday morning and now investigators are searching for those responsible.

At approximately 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a house located on the 100 block of East 70th Avenue.

According to ACSO, once they arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of those victims were transported to a hospital and shortly thereafter, one of them was pronounced dead. The other is still being treated and the extent of their injuries hasn’t been made public as of this posting.

The third victim was treated at the scene by medical personnel and was released.

ACSO told FOX31 that two of those victims are over 18, and one of them is a juvenile. They could not, however, verify the identity of the deceased victim and whether or not they were a minor.

This investigation is in its early stages but FOX31 will bring you updates as officials in Adams County release them.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call ACSO at 720-322-1313.