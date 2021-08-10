Adams City H.S. students dismissed amid bomb threat concerns

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The main office of Adams City High School received a bomb threat early Tuesday morning, and as a result the entire campus was evacuated to the football field.

All students and staff were safe and accounted for as of 11 a.m. as authorities searched the campus for any potential threats. Officials at A.C.H.S. have said that there is no need to currently come to the campus.

Concerns over the air quality alert are being countered by school officials with the dispensing of water bottles

Adams 14 emphasized that they are taking this threat seriously and will be dismissing students in the following order.

Bus riders will be released around 11:30 a.m. and those students who walk home will be permitted to leave around noon.

Those who drive themselves will be allowed to access their vehicles before leaving once the entire lot has been cleared by police.

Lastly, those who commute to school via their parents must wait until the entire parking lot is cleared by CCPD. Once that has happened, parents can enter the campus to pick up.