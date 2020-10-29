Adams County Fire Rescue chief, deputy chief placed on leave amid investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The chief and a deputy chief of Adams County Fire Rescue have been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation, the department confirmed Wednesday night.

Chief Stuart Sunderland has been with ACFR since 1990 and became chief in May 2020.

Deputy Chief of Administration Troy Patterson has been with ACFR since 1994. He was also appointed to his position in May 2020.

According to ACFR, its Board of Directors placed Sunderland and Patterson on leave “pending an investigation into personnel matters.”

The department did not provide details about which personnel matters are under investigation.

While the chief and deputy chief are on leave, Division Chief Mark Schuman will act as chief.