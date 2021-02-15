Adams County fire sends 4 to hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In bitter-cold temperatures early Sunday morning, Adams County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire that damaged four mobile homes, three of which were a total loss.

The fire also sent four people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Twenty fire crew units from four different departments responded at 4:55 a.m. to a structure fire at West 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Three of the four mobile homes were destroyed, and one was slightly damaged.

Four people have been displaced, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

Westminster Fire Department, South Adams County Fire Department and Federal Heights Fire Department assisted Adams County Fire Rescue. Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado and Xcel Energy were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although arson is not suspected, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.