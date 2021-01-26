Adams County Fire crew surprises man with cupcakes, balloons for birthday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Fire Rescue crews surprised a local man with balloons and cupcakes for his birthday on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, the C shift crew from Station 14 learned a few weeks ago that a man named Curtis had a birthday in the near future.

On Tuesday, they surprised him and his family at their home.

“The family had not had anyone in their home since March. The crew found out Curtis had a birthday coming up and today brought him balloons and cupcakes,” Adams County Fire said. “Happy birthday Curtis!”

