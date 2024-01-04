ADAMS COUNTY (KDVR) — A home invasion turning into a house fire has left an Adams County family traumatized.

Investigators say a man with a knife broke into the family’s Adams County home on 80th Avenue while they were inside and torched the place Wednesday morning.

“It’s hard, very difficult, actually, just to see the broken glass, it’s just a flashback,” said Jennifer Jenson.

Nearly two days after her home was set on fire, Jensen is letting it all sink in.

“It definitely has taken the sense of security away from me,” she said.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jenson’s son Zaide Taul was wrapping presents for a late Christmas celebration when he looked outside the window.

“I see a man with no shirt facing his back to me,” said Taul. “He has long hair, blood and substances on his back.”

He went downstairs to the basement to alert his mom.

“I looked back up and there was a rock or something flying through the window and the glass shattering,” he said.

The mom and son told FOX31 they ran downstairs and grabbed a broom, knowing the man was inside their home.

“It all happened so quickly,” said Jensen. “Thankfully we were backing our laundry room where there is a back stairwell that goes to our backyard. “

Mom and son ran outside with no shoes or coats. The two jumped a fence before pounding on a neighbor’s door for help.

“They thought we were the intruders, so they were not answering,” Taul said.

Moments later Adams County Fire arrived, and Jensen and Taul started seeing smoke.

“I thought they were gassing him out but that was not the case. He was in the basement and started a fire,” Jensen said. “I came out the cop car started screaming and was like ‘the dogs are in the house. Please get the dog out of the house.'”

The family’s dogs, Roxy and Marsae, were killed in the fire.

“They did everything they could, but they didn’t make it out,” Jensen said.

Adams County deputies, SWAT remove man from home

“I believe SWAT was here there was a big truck in front of the house. He was refusing to leave, unfortunately,” said Jensen. “We thought they were gassing him out at first because we saw smoke coming out of the house. That was not the case. He was in the basement and started a fire at the point.”

All their belongings melted, covered in soot and smoke.

“I’m very overwhelmed; our tree is over there with the presents melted to the floor, you know. The dogs’ bowls are right here still,” said Jensen.

Although the situation is tragic, Jensen is thankful she and Taul made it out alive.

“My son saved our lives, to be honest. Had he not seen this man, who knows what would have happened,” Jensen said. “We don’t know what he was capable of. He held it together for me. We were in the back of the cop car saying ‘it’s okay, mom.’ He never once broke down. He was clear-headed the whole time. I could not be more proud of him.

“He is really the hero in this situation and handled it so well. If it wasn’t for him, we may not be here,” said Jensen.

The family is forgiving after their lives were put in danger.

“I hope that the loss of the homes and loss of the dogs is the catalyst this person needs to get their life together if that comes out of this it makes me feel better,” Jensen said.

While FOX31 crews were out interviewing the family a woman who is a relative of the suspect came by and apologized on behalf of their family, additionally giving Jensen a card with $100 inside.

Adams County law enforcement took the suspect into custody and transported him to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. As of Thursday, he was still hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe.