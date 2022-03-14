COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office just announced a new crime-fighting tool that not all law enforcement agencies have: an in-house DNA lab.

DNA technician Rosalind Ekx is pretty excited to get to work at the DNA lab.

“DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid. That is your genetic blueprint. It makes you who you are,” Ekx said.

The DNA lab is up and running in Adams County and will streamline any investigation that has collected DNA at the crime scene.

“It may be in the form of bodily fluid like blood, but it also may be just evidence that is on an item from someone touching that particular item, like the handle of a knife or the grip of a gun,” Ekx said.

Cold cases or brand new, investigations will benefit from fast DNA results, around 48 hours. Before, they had to get in a very long line at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. That can take weeks, months, even years.

“A potential piece of evidence from a crime scene, like a bloody shirt, we take a small sample from it, we add special chemicals that pull the DNA out, and what we end up with is about the amount of liquid the size of a large raindrop,” Ekx said.

The price tag on the lab is around $1.2 million and Ekx is one of two full-time technicians who very much are looking forward to helping catch some bad guys.

“I’m excited, because we finally get to have DNA analysis done within our own agency,” Ekx said.