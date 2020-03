WATKINS Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Interstate 70 and Watkins Road.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Deputy was awake and talking prior to transport,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol will investigate.