ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy and his wife have been charged in the shooting investigation into their 3-year-old daughter’s death over Mother’s Day weekend.

Elaine and Brett Eskam have each been charged with six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, which are misdemeanors.

They have been summoned to appear in court on July 18.

Frederick Police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. on May 8 about a shooting in a home located in the 6000 block of Second Street. First responders found 3-year-old Avery Elaine Eskam suffering life-threatening injuries and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.