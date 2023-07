DENVER (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy is facing a DUI charge after state troopers said he crashed his car into a cemetery.

Brett Gurley has been placed on restricted duty working in the county jail after the patrol deputy was arrested on suspicion of DUI on July 11.

He allegedly caused damage to the fence of a cemetery in the small town of Byers on the Eastern Plains.

Colorado State Patrol arrested Gurley on suspicion of DUI after driving through the fence and damaging a headstone, CSP said.