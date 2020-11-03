Adams County deputies seek information in I-70 drive-by shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a drive-by shooting on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on westbound I-70 near mile marker 303.

We need your assistance in solving a drive-by shooting that took place on Oct. 31st, 2020, at 1:02 am in the area of Interstate-70 at mile marker 303.



See attached bulletin for add. info., vehicle description, & map.



The victims said they left a house party and got on westbound I-70. While driving they heard popping sounds, according to investigators.

Deputies found five bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. Spent nickel plated Federal Cartridge .380 auto casings were found nearby, investigators said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2-door black coupe, possibly a Dodger Challenger. The victims said there were three people in the car that they did not know.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.