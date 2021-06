ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad found and rendered safe a “homemade” electronic device on a motorcycle located on the ramp to westbound US-36 from northbound Interstate 25.

Bomb Squad technicians found and rendered safe a “home made” electronic device. There is currently no threat to the public. Traffic is still closed at this time as troopers continue their investigation. Anyone needing to travel in the area please seek alternate routes 🚧🚔 pic.twitter.com/qy044AlMjK — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) June 20, 2021

Police said there is no threat to the public but traffic will be shut down for a while while they investigate.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are received.