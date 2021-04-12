Adams County detectives looking for armed robbery suspect

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn is asking for information about a Monday morning armed robbery at the Everyday store located at 7990 Federal Boulevard.

The robbery occurred about 9:15 a.m. The male suspect pointed a black handgun at a store clerk and demanded money then fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 720-322-1202 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous.