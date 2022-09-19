COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A lockdown at Adams City High School has been lifted and one student is in custody.

According to a letter to parents and guardians of students at Adams City High School, the school was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Monday. The letter states that there is no immediate threat and all the students are safe and accounted for.

The school confirmed the lockdown was lifted at 2:18 p.m. after one student was taken into custody by Commerce City Police Department.

An email to parents and guardians asked them to take a moment to speak to their students about the dangers of bringing a weapon to school or threatening to use a weapon.

After-school activities and regular dismissal will continue as scheduled, according to the school.

Adams City High School is a part of the Adams County School District 14. The school sits west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.