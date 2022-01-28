Watch: Adams 14, state education board members, community discuss future

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams 14 School District has been denied its request to find a new outside manager by the State Board of Education.

The district fired its management company earlier this month and asked to look for a replacement, but the state board temporarily denied that request pending research and additional information. A hearing is expected for April.

The state board issued a 2018 order to help the district dramatically improve poor student performance.

Board of Education members, Adams 14 administration, legal counsel, and community representatives will discuss actions and next steps for the district to take.

