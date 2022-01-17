Some Adams 14 schools moved to virtual learning Tuesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County School District 14 is moving some schools to virtual learning on Tuesday.

“We are continuing to monitor our health and staff data. In the last couple of hours, the District has received a large number of requests for a sick day from staff members,” the district wrote in a letter to the school community. It was distributed to the news media just after 8:30 p.m.

The district called the staffing change “very recent” and asked the school community to “disregard any previous communication you may have received from these schools announcing their in-person learning.”

The district said the move would be in place for Tuesday, Jan. 18. School plans for Wednesday will be decided and released by 5 p.m. that day.

“Grab and go” meals will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each school moving to virtual learning. Here are the schools impacted:

High school

Adams City High School

Lester Arnold High School (pick up meals at Hanson Elementary School)

Middle school

Adams City Middle School

Kearney Middle School

Elementary school

Dupont Elementary School

Hanson Elementary School

Kemp Elementary School

Monaco Elementary School

Rose Hill Elementary School

In-person school

Alsup Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Sanville Early Childhood Center

STARS Early Childhood Center