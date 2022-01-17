Some Adams 14 schools moved to virtual learning Tuesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County School District 14 is moving some schools to virtual learning on Tuesday.
“We are continuing to monitor our health and staff data. In the last couple of hours, the District has received a large number of requests for a sick day from staff members,” the district wrote in a letter to the school community. It was distributed to the news media just after 8:30 p.m.
The district called the staffing change “very recent” and asked the school community to “disregard any previous communication you may have received from these schools announcing their in-person learning.”
The district said the move would be in place for Tuesday, Jan. 18. School plans for Wednesday will be decided and released by 5 p.m. that day.
“Grab and go” meals will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each school moving to virtual learning. Here are the schools impacted:
High school
- Adams City High School
- Lester Arnold High School (pick up meals at Hanson Elementary School)
Middle school
- Adams City Middle School
- Kearney Middle School
Elementary school
- Dupont Elementary School
- Hanson Elementary School
- Kemp Elementary School
- Monaco Elementary School
- Rose Hill Elementary School
In-person school
- Alsup Elementary School
- Central Elementary School
- Sanville Early Childhood Center
- STARS Early Childhood Center